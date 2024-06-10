PM demands stronger implementation of project on resident data

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 10 asked for more drastic implementation of the project on developing resident data, electronic identification and authentication applications.

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

It aims to serve national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period, with a vision to 2030 (Project 06). He also aksed for promoting data connection and sharing to serve e-commerce development and improve tax management, thus bringing concrete and practical benefits to people and businesses.

Addressing an online conference to review the one-year realization of the PM’s directions in this regard, PM Chinh hailed ministries, sectors, and localities’ efforts to remove the bottlenecks in regulation, technological infrastructure, data, security, safety, and resources to facilitate the project.

Ministries, sectors and localities have gained a better awareness of the infrastructure, human resources, data, security, and safety situation along with requirements for the Project 06 implementation.

The Government has submitted three laws to the National Assembly for approval while issuing three decrees. The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a decision stipulating the Vietnamese e-Government Architecture Framework. The Ministry of Public Security has promulgated a circular amending and supplementing some articles of the circular that details some articles and measures for implementing the Residence Law. It also released four circulars detailing a number of articles and measures for enforcing the Law on Identification.

So far, 763 out of the 1,084 administrative procedures have been simplified. The national portal for public services has provided 4,510 public services online, accounting for 71.7 percent of the total services. The online payment rate reached 24.11 percent in ministries and sectors and 43.11 percent in localities.

Meanwhile, 96 out of the 124 information systems have met all cyber safety and security criteria, equivalent to 77.4 percent. As many as 103 out of the 124 information systems have had their cyber safety and security checked and evaluated.

At the same time, 18 ministries, sectors, one state-owned enterprise, three telecommunications enterprises, and all 63 provincial-level localities have completed data connection and sharing between the National Residents Database and the information system for administrative procedure processing.

PM Chinh noted that thanks to Project 06, 25 out of 25 essential public services have been provided online, helping save nearly VND3.5 trillion (US$137.59 million) for the State and society each year. The e-identification app VNeID has become popular with about 29.3 million visits each month.

The PM asked for stronger efforts to complete regulations serving the resident database development, data connection and sharing in general and national digital transformation in particular, simplify and restructure administrative procedures to improve the quantity and quality of public services, and prepare all necessary conditions to enable all people to use their VNeID accounts as the only account for handling administrative procedures on the cyberspace.

The Government leader also urged relevant agencies to guide local health departments and people to use their health records' information on VNeID, while evaluating the efficiency of the public services processed through VNeID like granting criminal records, which is being piloted in Thua Thien - Hue and Hanoi, with a view to applying nationwide.

Ministries, agencies, and localities were assigned to promptly complete the connection of their data with the national portal for public services, digitalize and update their data, and share data to facilitate digital government building and e-commerce.

He also asked ministries, sectors, and localities to continue removing bottlenecks in information technology infrastructure, online public services, data, and resources for Project 06.

Vietnamplus