PM criticizes ministries, agencies, localities for slow disbursement rate

The Prime Minister criticized a lot of ministries, agencies and localities for having low disbursement rates and failing to fully allocate the public invetsment capital disbursement plans this year.

As of this morning, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference between the Standing Government and ministries, agencies and localities in relation to reviewing and evaluating the situation, urging the acceleration of public investment capital disbursement in 2023.

Deputy Prime Ministers Le Minh Khai, Tran Hong Ha together with leaders of ministries, agencies and localities joined the conference.

A report from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that the whole country has disbursed about VND247 trillion (over US$10 billion), equaling only 35 percent over the assigned plan of the Prime Minister as it is only 35 more days until new year.

A report of the Ministry of Planning and Investment on public investment disbursement in 2023 showed that in the first ten months of 2023, the whole country's disbursement exceeded VND389 trillion (US$16 billion), reaching 55.02 percent over the assigned plan of the Prime Minister.

In the first 11 months of the year, Vietnam has achieved some VND461 trillion (nearly US$19 billion), reaching 65.1 percent which is higher than 58.33 percent gained during the same period last year.

Of which, Vietnam Development Bank, Vietnam Journalists' Association, Vietnam Lawyers Association, National Assembly, Vietnam Writers' Association, President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum Management Board, Binh Duong Province, Long An Province, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, Tien Giang Province, Dong Thap Province and Hai Phong City have been agencies and localities with highest disbursement rates.

The localities of the Mekong Delta and the Red River Delta have the highest disbursement rates with 82.25 percent and 73.87 percent, respectively.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said that ministries, agencies and localities have disbursement rates lower than the average disbursement rate of the whole country.

Speaking at the conclusion session, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that apart from the achievements, 21 out of 52 ministries and agencies and 30 out of 63 localities have failed to allocate the capital plan assigned by the Prime Minster with a total capital amount of nearly VND16.2 trillion (US$667 million).

Besides, 43 ministries and agencies and 28 localities have had disbursement rates lower than the average benchmark of the country.

Besides, the Prime Minister required these ministries, agencies and localities to strictly review, clarify the reasons as well as identify the responsibilities of relevant collectives and individuals to actively implement the solutions to improve the public investment capital disbursement to obtain at least 95 percent of the assigned plan in 2023.

The Prime Minister required to strengthen inspection and supervision and urge contractors and consultants to speed up works' progress; strictly handle investors, project management boards, and contractors that intentionally cause difficulties and hinder the progress of capital granting and disbursement; review, handle, and promptly replace weak, negative civil servants and public employees who do not complete assigned tasks, leading to prolonged projects, overcapitalization and waste.

The Prime Minister also assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to soon submit to the Prime Minister the state budget quotation and state budget capital investment plan for 2024 on time as prescribed and implement the plan on the first days and the first month of 2024.