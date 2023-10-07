PM chairs teleconference on combating IUU fishing

PM Pham Minh Chinh on Oct 7 chaired a teleconference on the promotion of solutions to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and preparations for the fourth inspection of Vietnam’s related efforts by the EC team.

In his opening remarks at the event that gathered leaders of 28 centrally run coastal localities, Chinh underscored the Party’s and State’s significant attention to addressing the issue as well as all-level agencies’ and localities’ drastic implementation of anti-IUU fishing measures.

These efforts include strengthening inspections, monitoring, education, and communications, improving mechanisms, creating livelihoods for people involved, cooperating with relevant countries for checking, controlling, and addressing violations, promoting aquaculture and seafood processing, and limiting fishing.

As a result, notable progress has been made and the number of violations has gradually dropped, he went on. However, the issue has yet to be completely solved, with limitations and challenges remaining, the leader noted.

PM Chinh called for participants to comprehensively evaluate the implementation of the measures, analyze their results and limitations, draw lessons and experience, and propose ways to put an end to IUU fishing.

He held that whether the EC removes the “yellow card” warning for Vietnam's seafood or not, the nation must continue its efforts to ensure people’s livelihoods and protect the marine ecological environment, serving its sustainable development and upholding its international responsibilities and obligations.