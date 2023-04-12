PM chairs meeting to remove obstacles for national key transport projects

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 12 asked the State steering committee for national key transport projects to regularly review and inspect the projects so as to complete the heavy workload until 2026.

Presiding over a session of the committee, the Government leader noted that the State had earmarked VND400 trillion (US$17.05 billion) for transport development for the 2021-2026 period, saying the transport projects have been scattered across the country, connecting six socio-economic regions.

Chinh, who is also head of the committee, said among the three growth engines – investment, consumption, and export, the last relies much on foreign markets, yet many of which have tightened their monetary policies and cut aggregate demand.

He pointed out that Vietnam can work to boost the last two factors of investment and consumption. Therefore, the leader stressed that it is necessary to stimulate domestic consumption and promote public investment.

To boost public investment, ministries, and agencies must step up administrative reform, approve projects quickly, work harder in site clearance, and speed up construction work, he said, adding that public investment helps create jobs and livelihoods for people, stir up economic activities, and spur national development.

The PM urged committee members, and leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities to raise a sense of responsibility and actively fight corruption during the roll-out of national key transport projects.