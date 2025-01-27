PM calls for support for workers staying on construction sites during Tet

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh lauded the efforts made by ministries, agencies, localities, investors, contractors, project management boards, and thousands of workers who have been working on three shifts.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh lauded the efforts made by ministries, agencies, localities, investors, contractors, project management boards, and thousands of workers who have been working on three shifts and staying at the construction sites throughout Tet to meet the requirements regarding progress and quality.

Construction underway for the North - South expressway (Photo: VNA)

In the dispatch, the Government leader acknowledged workers of nationally important infrastructure projects, including Long Thanh International Airport, Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Terminal 3, a passenger terminal at Noi Bai International Airport, and many under the “500 days and nights” emulation campaign to complete 3,000 kilometres of expressways connecting various regions.

Against the backdrop, he outlined several support measures to ensure a warm Tet holiday for all workers, including timely salary and bonus payment, comprehensive social and health insurance coverage, gift-giving and welfare activities, especially for those with disadvantaged backgrounds, and safety measures at workplace.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry Health are tasked with putting in place support mechanisms to assure that workers can celebrate Tet while keeping construction projects on progressing.

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor is responsible for ordering trade unions at all levels to work closely with the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities and local labour, invalids and social affairs sectors to keep close watch on salary and bonus payment at enterprises, and devise plans to assist workers.

Meanwhile, investors, project management boards, and contractors must offer sufficient material and spiritual assistance as well as other forms of support to workers in a timely manner. They also need to carry out safety and fire prevention measures at construction sites and get ready for any situations emerging.

The Government Office must monitor and push ahead with the implementation of the dispatch, PM Chinh highlighted.

VNA