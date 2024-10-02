PM calls for 450-day drive to eliminate substandard housing by late 2025

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 1 called for the launch of a concentrated drive lasting 450 days and nights, pooling public strength to eradicate temporary and dilapidated housing nationwide by the end of 2025.

PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting

Chairing a meeting in Hanoi between permanent Government members and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), ministries and agencies, PM Pham Minh Chinh outlined a plan to eliminate over 153,000 sub-standard homes for poor and near-poor households, saying that a campaign is underway in celebration of several national milestones next year, including the 14th National Party Congress, the 80th anniversary of National Day, and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

New, decisive, scientific, and more effective approaches to achieve this goal are needed, he said.

To oversee the campaign, PM Pham Minh Chinh requested the establishment of a steering committee chaired by himself. The committee will include the President of the VFF Central Committee, the Permanent Deputy PM, and the Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs as deputy chairs, with leaders of other ministries and units as members.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the total cost for the effort is estimated at over VND6.5 trillion (US$270 million), including VND50 million per household for new construction and VND25 million for repairs.

At the campaign launch event, organisations and individuals contributed VND320 billion to the national fund for the initiative, with localities having already raised an additional VND44 billion.

VNA