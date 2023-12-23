PM attends live-fire exercise of Army Corps 12

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits officers and soldiers joining the exercise (Photo: VNA)

This is the first live-fire exercise that Army Corps 12 has conducted after it was established earlier this month with the merging of Army Corps 1 and 2.

Along with announcing the results of activities to research, manufacture, and renovate equipment and weapons of the Vietnamese defense industry, the exercise aims to enhance the coordination capacity of participating forces for the completion of assigned tasks, developing the Army Corps 12 into a major and strategic mobile army corps of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).

Hailing the efforts of officers and soldiers of Army Corps 12 as well as forces participating in the exercise, PM Chinh said that the success of the drill demonstrates the maturity, growth, and comprehensiveness of the VPA with the support of the people.

Although it has been freshly formed, the Army Corps 12 has overcome difficulties and excellently completed all of its tasks, he noted.

He requested them to continue to effectively implement resolutions, strategies, and directions from the Party, State, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence regarding military and defense.

Along with enhancing the training quality and combat readiness and strengthening the research and application of science and technology in operations, the Army Corps 12 should focus on Party building and fostering relations with the people, and engage in promoting the people-based defense, he said.

The Government leader reminded the Army Corps 12 to show strong performance in political and ideological education among officers and soldiers, ensuring that they are absolutely loyal to the Party, nation, and people, and willing to receive and complete all assigned tasks under any circumstances.

On the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the VPA (December 12, 1994-2023) and the 34th All People's Defence Festival, PM Chinh extended best wishes to all officers and soldiers of the Army Corps 12 and the VPA in general, expressing his hope that they will continue to promote the glorious tradition of Uncle Ho's soldiers, acting as a firm fulcrum of the Party, State, and people.

Vietnamplus