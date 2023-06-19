PM attends inauguration of two expressways in south central region

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the inaugural ceremony of the Nha Trang-Cam Lam and Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet Expressways in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on June 18.

The expressways are included in the eastern part of the North-South Expressway project for the 2017-2020 period.

The four-lane Nha Trang-Cam Lam Expressway runs more than 49km in Khanh Hoa province, with a total investment capital of over VND5.5 trillion (US$233.74 million). Its construction began in September 2021.

Meanwhile, the Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet Expressway, whose construction started in September 2020, stretches 101km in the south-central province of Binh Thuan and is linked to the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao Expressway to the north, and the Dau Giau-Phan Thiet Expressway to the south. The expressway was built at a total cost of VND10.85 trillion.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Chinh said the two expressways will help spur socio-economic development in Khanh Hoa and Binh Thuan, and maximize the potential and advantages of the south-central coastal region in particular and the country in general.

Stressing the important role of the North-South transport corridor, the leader said the new routes raise the total length of expressways put into operation along the North-South axis to 954km, and in the country to 1,729km.

The PM lauded efforts by the Ministry of Transport, other relevant sides, and localities during the construction, and asked them to coordinate the operation of the two expressways.

Greater efforts are needed to speed up the progress of the remaining sections of the North-South Expressway project, he noted.

The Government leader agreed in principle with the proposal of Khanh Hoa Province and Son Hai Group Limited Company regarding investment in some other expressway projects and assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Transport to coordinate with the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa in making the plans.