PM attends groundbreaking ceremony of Gia Binh Airport

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 10 attended a ceremony to kick start the construction of Gia Binh Airport in the northern province of Bac Ninh, which will serve flight command, training, and combat readiness of the Vietnam People's Public Security air force.

PM Pham Minh Chinh at the groundbreaking ceremony for Gia Binh Airport in Bac Ninh province

Gia Binh Airport, based in the district of the same name, is a specialised security - defence facility. In addition to serving training and combat readiness missions, it is also dedicated to flights of Party and State leaders as well as international politicians.

It will serve cargo and passenger transportation when requested and qualified.In the first phase, a 1,500m runway will be constructed, covering an area of 125ha in Xuan Lai commune and Gia Binh town. Total investment stands at over VND4.43 trillion (nearly US$174.6 million).

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months, according to the Prime Minister's decision granting in-principle approval for the project.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Chinh said that the Party and the State have always given the highest attention to the People's Public Security, with recent focus put on building the force truly clean, strong, elite, modern, and capable of meeting the requirements and tasks in the new period.

Alongside developing skilled and modern personnel, it is necessary to have modern infrastructure, equipment, and techniques to serve all forces of the People's Public Security, including the air force, he noted.

Mobile police is one of the six forces of the People's Public Security prioritised for directly advancing towards modernity.

The building of the People's Public Security air force and the Gia Binh Airport project are significant milestones in realising the strategic objectives set forth in Resolution 12-NQ/TW of the Politburo, the Government leader went on.

Gia Binh Airport is a nationally key project with a particularly important role in the country's defence and security infrastructure, he noted, calling for accelerating the project’s first phase.

The PM asked Bac Ninh authorities to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to implement the first phase and prepare for the second phase. He also emphasised the need to consider constructing a road from the airport to downtown Hanoi.

In addition, he demanded caring for the quality of life of the residents displaced to serve the project.

VNA