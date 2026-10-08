PM arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Vientiane on October 8, beginning an official visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives in Vientiane on October 8, beginning his official visit to Laos. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung and the high-ranking delegation were welcomed at Wattay International Airport by Minister-Chairman of the Prime Minister Office Bouakhong Nammavong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammanvongsa, Vice Chairman of the Vientiane Administrative Committee Phokham Xayasone, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Eunthavan, Chief of Office of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee Viengsan Chantha, and other senior officials.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, representatives of Vietnamese agencies in Laos, staff of the Vietnamese embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community were also at the airport to welcome the Prime Minister.

The visit provides an opportunity for the two Parties and Governments to reaffirm the special solidarity and faithful bond between Vietnam and Laos, a close relationship forged, tested and continuously nurtured throughout history. It also demonstrates the political resolve of the senior leaders of the two Parties and Governments to further develop the Vietnam–Laos special relationship in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

During the visit, PM Le Minh Hung and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will hold talks with Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and the Lao high-ranking delegation to review bilateral cooperation in recent years and agree on directions to further promote cooperation in the remaining months of 2026.

The two PMs will co-chair the Laos–Vietnam Investment Promotion Conference to hear from businesses of the two countries, promptly address their difficulties and obstacles, and create favorable conditions for stronger investment cooperation, helping realize the “strategic cohesion” between Vietnam and Laos as agreed by the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the high-level Vietnamese delegation lay a wreath at the Monument to Unknown Fallen Heroes in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

Upon their arrival, PM Le Minh Hung and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the Monument to Unknown Fallen Heroes in Vientiane to pay tribute to and honor the great sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of the two peoples, as well as for the cause of national defense, construction and development in Laos and Vietnam.

PM le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos is expected to further nurture and strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples, helping make Vietnam–Laos and Laos–Vietnam relations increasingly deep, substantive and effective, and bringing greater tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Vietnamplus