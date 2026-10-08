International

PM arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Vientiane on October 8, beginning an official visit to Laos at the invitation of Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

Screenshot (161).png
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung arrives in Vientiane on October 8, beginning his official visit to Laos. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung and the high-ranking delegation were welcomed at Wattay International Airport by Minister-Chairman of the Prime Minister Office Bouakhong Nammavong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammanvongsa, Vice Chairman of the Vientiane Administrative Committee Phokham Xayasone, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Eunthavan, Chief of Office of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee Viengsan Chantha, and other senior officials.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, representatives of Vietnamese agencies in Laos, staff of the Vietnamese embassy, and representatives of the Vietnamese community were also at the airport to welcome the Prime Minister.

The visit provides an opportunity for the two Parties and Governments to reaffirm the special solidarity and faithful bond between Vietnam and Laos, a close relationship forged, tested and continuously nurtured throughout history. It also demonstrates the political resolve of the senior leaders of the two Parties and Governments to further develop the Vietnam–Laos special relationship in an increasingly substantive and effective manner.

During the visit, PM Le Minh Hung and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will hold talks with Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and the Lao high-ranking delegation to review bilateral cooperation in recent years and agree on directions to further promote cooperation in the remaining months of 2026.

The two PMs will co-chair the Laos–Vietnam Investment Promotion Conference to hear from businesses of the two countries, promptly address their difficulties and obstacles, and create favorable conditions for stronger investment cooperation, helping realize the “strategic cohesion” between Vietnam and Laos as agreed by the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries.

Screenshot (160).png
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the high-level Vietnamese delegation lay a wreath at the Monument to Unknown Fallen Heroes in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

Upon their arrival, PM Le Minh Hung and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the Monument to Unknown Fallen Heroes in Vientiane to pay tribute to and honor the great sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the independence and freedom of the two peoples, as well as for the cause of national defense, construction and development in Laos and Vietnam.

PM le Minh Hung’s official visit to Laos is expected to further nurture and strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two Parties, States and peoples, helping make Vietnam–Laos and Laos–Vietnam relations increasingly deep, substantive and effective, and bringing greater tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung official visit to Laos Laos

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 3.9294.091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 3.8334.185 sggponline@sggp.org.vn