PM arrives in Brazil, beginning working trip to attend G20 Summit

Staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil welcome Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 16 afternoon (local time), beginning their three-day working visit to attend the G20 Summit and have bilateral activities.

The trip is made at the invitation of President of Brazil and Chair of the 2024 G20 Summit Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his spouse.

This is the fifth time Vietnam has been invited to attend a G20 Summit and the first time PM Pham Minh Chinh has attended the summit.

Welcoming PM Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage at Rio de Janeiro airport were representatives of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Brazil.

Focusing on the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”, the 19th G20 Summit brings together leaders of official G20 members, heads of state and government of 19 guest countries and leaders of 15 key international organisations.

PM Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to attend and deliver speeches at activities within the framework of the G20 Summit, conveying the message of a dynamic, innovative Vietnam which stands ready to take on global responsibilities; proactively, makes proactive and responsible contributions to the world's key and urgent issues, commensuating Vietnam's position and strength as it enters a new era of national development.

On this occasion, he will have bilateral meetings with leaders of economies, countries and international organisations. In particular, he will have bilateral activities with Brazil, such as talks with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and participation in activities to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Brazil.

Through these activities, his working trip affirms Vietnam's position, prestige, responsibility and contribution to important international forums, further strengthens and opens a new phase in the relationship between Vietnam and Brazil as well as other countries and international organisations, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

Vietnamplus