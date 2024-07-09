National

Plans for connectivity between Tan Son Nhat, Long Thanh airports proposed

The Ministry of Transport is currently collecting opinions from agencies, organizations, and localities on a plan for connectivity between Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport.

A perspective of Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province

The study is being conducted by the Institute of Transport Strategy and Development under the Ministry of Transport.

According to the Institute of Transport Strategy and Development, the plan for connectivity between Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport has not yet been determined

The Institute has proposed five comprehensive transportation connection plans, including two plans for road connection and three others for rail connection.

The Institute of Transport Strategy and Development proposed an arrangement of direct bus routes and rail services via urban railway lines 6, 2, 4, and the Thu Thiem - Long Thanh Railway to connect Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport.

Additionally, the institute also suggested an expansion of road and railway routes in accordance with the operational phases of Long Thanh International Airport

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

