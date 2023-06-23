Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnamese, Lao world heritages

A photo exhibition on world heritages of Vietnam and Laos, the first of its kind in Laos, took place in Vientiane on June 23.

Jointly organized by the Vietnamese Department of Fine Arts, Photography, and Exhibition and Vietnam Cultural Centre in Laos, the event introduced 180 photos, including 160 capturing 26 heritages of Vietnam such as Hoi An ancient town, My Son sanctuary, Thang Long imperial citadel, Ha Long Bay, Hue court music, and four heritages of Laos including the ancient capital of Luang Prabang, Wat Phou world heritage site, Plain of Jars, and Khaen music.

Photos on display were taken by various Vietnamese and Lao photographers, authentically capturing the current beauty, value, and vitality of the heritages. They embodied stories of the countries’ history, culture, ideas, knowledge, customs, beliefs, and aesthetics.

The exhibition remains open to the public in the capital until the end of July before moving to other Lao localities.