Photo exhibition on “ASEAN countries and people” marks Uncle Ho’s 135th birthday

The exhibition will display around 200 outstanding photographic works, including 50 pictures by Vietnamese photographers and 150 photos by photographers from ASEAN countries.
The selected photographs not only showcase the beauty of nature and culture but also depict the lives of people in the region. There will be sideline activities such as designing and printing promotion, inviting international delegates, and creating media products to attract wide attention.
In addition to honoring photographic art and promoting cultural tourism in Nghe An Province, the photo exhibition also praises cultural values and affirms the role of photography in connecting the ASEAN community and spreading positive messages about regional solidarity.