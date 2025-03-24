Photo exhibition on “ASEAN countries and people” marks Uncle Ho’s 135th birthday

A photo exhibition on “ASEAN countries and people” will be held at Nghe An Province’s Museum on May 10-20, as part of the Lang Sen Festival, marking the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

The Memorial House of President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien Relic Site in Sen Village, Nghe An Province (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition will display around 200 outstanding photographic works, including 50 pictures by Vietnamese photographers and 150 photos by photographers from ASEAN countries.

The selected photographs not only showcase the beauty of nature and culture but also depict the lives of people in the region. There will be sideline activities such as designing and printing promotion, inviting international delegates, and creating media products to attract wide attention.

In addition to honoring photographic art and promoting cultural tourism in Nghe An Province, the photo exhibition also praises cultural values and affirms the role of photography in connecting the ASEAN community and spreading positive messages about regional solidarity.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Kim Khanh