Photo exhibition featuring Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC opens

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning officially opened a photo exhibition, themed “The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee- Imprints of a working term”.

This event was attended by former Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai along with leaders of the city’s departments.

The photo exhibition is divided into three thematic sessions showcasing photos related to the activities of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, various activities and patriotic movements initiated by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and unforgettable moments of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and its member organizations for the most challenging phase of the Covid-19 pandemic fight.

The exhibition has taken place at Lam Son Park, Dong Khoi Street, District 1 in front of the head office of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports from now until October 5.

On October 2 and 3, the photo exhibition will also kick off at Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Hall, 111 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thien Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

