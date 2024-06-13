Culture/art

Performance brings works of chamber music to HCMC’s audiences

Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present to music lovers a chamber music night at the municipal Opera House on June 15.

images.jpg

The concert will include chamber music works composed by the world’s great composers, such as Brass Symphony, Op. 80 by Dutch composer and conductor Jan Koetsier; La Valse for Solo Piano by French composer, pianist, and conductor Maurice Ravel; Main Theme and Dance of the Little Swans from classical ballet Swan Lake by Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky; Moment Musicaux of.16, No.1 and No.4, solo piano pieces composed by the Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff; Sabre dance from "Gayane" ballet by Soviet Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian

Classical work will be performed by HBSO artists, including Meritorious Artist, violinistTang Thanh Nam, violinist Ivan Nekliudov, cellist Pham Thi Thanh Hoai, oboist Pham Khanh Toan, bassoonist A Tach, trumpeters Doan Huy An and Nguyen Phan Ngoc Long,

Guest artists including trumpeter Tormod Asgard, Korean pianist Ju Sun Young, tubist Miho Takashima, pianists Pham Quyn Trang, Tran Dieu An and Tran Dieu Linh, Meritorious Artist, violinist Pham Truong Son will be also onstage in the concert.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

