Patriotism on display in epic journeys to celebrate 50th anniversary of HCMC

Amidst the nationwide jubilation celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam, two young men chose to etch this milestone into their lives through remarkable cross-Vietnam journeys.

Quang Ha and Viet Quan unexpectedly met each other when both were approaching Quy Nhon

“The flag was so large it caught the wind, making pedaling incredibly heavy. Even so, I never took it down, not even for a minute”, shared 24-year-old Dao Quang Ha from Thai Binh Province, reflecting on his arduous nearly 1,700km cycling odyssey from Hanoi to HCMC.

Setting off in early April on his grandfather’s old Thong Nhat (Reunification) bicycle, equipped with a 10-kilo speaker, some personal gear, and a national large red flag with a yellow star, Ha arrived in the city named after Uncle Ho precisely on the April 30 anniversary after 22 days of relentless effort.

Despite having previously traversed Vietnam by motorbike and even on foot, this cycling expedition held a unique poignancy for Quang Ha. He explained, “I chose cycling not just because I hadn't tried it, but because it was fast enough to achieve my goal, yet slow enough for me to truly feel and appreciate the beauty of every place I set foot in.”

Each day, he covered around 100km, cycling from dawn until dusk, then taking time to explore the locales he was in and sharing his experiences with followers online. Ha confided that childhood memories of war films, filled with harrowing images, had always left him with a lingering ache.

Cycling, his mind often pondered the stark contrast of peaceful areas that were once ravaged by bombs, and people who were once impoverished now happily choosing delicious meals daily. Observing life from his bicycle seat, Ha stated, “I understand that this is what peace truly is.”

Beyond the desire for personal conquest, Ha undertook this journey fueled by intense patriotism. The flag fluttering on his bike was not merely symbolic; it was a powerful force, propelling him forward with every pedal stroke.

Recalling moments of exhaustion that left him feeling disoriented, Ha recounted, “I told myself I mustn't contemplate giving up – that would be a failure of thought. I knew I had a responsibility to myself, to everyone’s expectations, and most importantly, to the promise I had made specifically to the country.”

Also heading south was the deeply moving expedition of 29-year-old Nguyen Viet Quan. Starting from Nghe An Province in late March, it took Viet Quan nearly a month to complete his journey to HCMC on a three-wheeled motorbike.

Throughout his trek, he inspired many, evoking emotion with his powerful triumph over adversity and his unwavering determination to transcend personal limits. As a result of cerebral palsy contracted at age five, he faced significant challenges with walking and speaking. Nevertheless, driven by a resolve to prove that “What normal people can do, people with disabilities can also do”, he successfully reached HCMC in time to witness the grand anniversary ceremony.

Before departing, Quan packed a large speaker, personal belongings, the national red flag with a yellow star, and various goods to sell en route. In each province, he would pause to sell these small items to generate income for his trip. Aware of his plan to reach HCMC for the major celebration, people in every province eagerly bought his goods, offering enthusiastic support.

The journey was not without its challenges; on the section from Phu Yen to Nha Trang, his motorbike ran out of gas mid-bridge. “At that moment, I wasn't scared, but I genuinely hoped someone would help. I kept calling out, but because it was nighttime, people seemed hesitant”, Quan recalled. Fortunately, a local resident soon spotted him and provided assistance, ensuring he could continue on schedule to the next destination.

The emotions and experiences gathered throughout his journey became cherished memories. Quan shared, “Only after traveling did I realize how truly beautiful the country is. I still remember feeling a little scared hearing warnings about climbing Hai Van Pass. But when I bravely ascended, I was simply overwhelmed with happiness gazing at the clouds and mountains. Every province and city, moreover, possesses its own unique beauty and character.”

The emotional journeys of Dao Quang Ha and Nguyen Viet Quan vividly illustrate the vibrant spirit of youth. Two distinct individuals, two compelling stories, yet both bound by shared determination and an unyielding will. Their expeditions profoundly touched the hearts of the people they encountered along the way.

Both were met with warmth and affection from locals, receiving gifts of food and cakes, and often invited to stay in people’s homes. On roads across Vietnam in recent days, the image of Ha’s bicycle basket overflowing with food, or Quan’s three-wheeled vehicle laden with many bags of belongings, has become a beautiful symbol within the nation’s collective joy.

By Hong An – Translated by Thanh Tam