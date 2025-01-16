Patients enjoy spring flower street at Cho Ray Hospital

A spring flower street has been set up at Cho Ray Hospital to help patients enjoy festive atmosphere during their stays in the hospital.

Patients and healthcare workers enjoy the flower street

Cho Ray Hospital commenced its fifth annual spring flower street this morning with the theme ‘United Spring - Tet of Three Regions’. This event has evolved into a cherished tradition at the hospital, marking the celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc revealed that the spring flower street at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City is a surprising gift for patients during the festive time.

He further highlighted that Cho Ray is dedicated to providing care for the underprivileged.

Deputy Minister of Health and the head of Cho Ray Hospital Dr. Nguyen Tri Thuc in his opening remarks said that the spring flower street serves as a considerate initiative aiming to give a solace to patients during their periods of illness.

Being a prominent general hospital, Cho Ray Hospital receives patients from all over the corners of the nation. Hospital management decided to set up the special street to embody the rich and affectionate Tet traditions found throughout the country. This initiative aims to alleviate the feelings of homesickness experienced by patients who are separated from their families. Furthermore, the event features booths for traditional games, charity stalls, and stations for calligraphy.

A mother and her daughter have their photos taken at the flower street

On the inaugural morning, the flower street attracted numerous patients, their families, and healthcare workers who came to visit and capture photographs. Momentarily setting aside her exhaustion, a 37-year-old woman hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang took her daughter to enjoy the musical performance. Just under two months prior, the woman experienced the tragic loss of her husband in an accident, and she also suffered a miscarriage attributed to preeclampsia. She was subsequently admitted to Cho Ray Hospital for the treatment of corneal edema, hypertension, and kidney issues, all stemming from the complications of preeclampsia.

She said that just the other day, the hospital gave her daughter Tet gifts, and now they can walk in a bright spring flower street like this. Her daughter was very happy running around everywhere, and she felt to embrace happiness too.

In a different area, a woman named Pham Thi Truc Ly, aged 42 from the Mekong Delta Province of Tien Giang’s Cai Lay District was taking a souvenir photo with her mother. Fifteen years ago, Ly underwent a kidney transplant donated by her biological father. Since that time, she has consistently traveled by bus to Cho Ray Hospital for her monthly medical check-ups.

Pham Thi Truc Ly and her daughter at the flower street

She said that the vibrant environment of the hospital's flower street plays a crucial role in alleviating the stress and anxiety experienced by patients and their families, particularly during the days leading up to Tet.

The Social Work Department of Cho Ray Hospital has also distributed 25 gifts, 25 envelopes containing lucky money totaling VND55 million, and 200 gifts from the Chemotherapy Department to support underprivileged patients.

By Giao Linh – Translated By Anh Quan