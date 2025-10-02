National

Party, State, VFF leaders aid Nghe An’s post-storm recovery

Party, State, VFF leaders' assistance given delivered to people of the central province of Nghe An to help them overcome the severe consequences of Typhoon Bualoi (Storm No. 10).

Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac on October 1 evening handed over assistance from Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders to people of the central province of Nghe An to help them overcome the severe consequences of Typhoon Bualoi (Storm No. 10).

Speaking at the event, Mr. Phan Dinh Trac conveyed sympathy from Party General Secretary To Lam and other Party, State and VFF leaders to the local residents for their losses and hardships caused by the typhoon.

Politburo member Phan Dinh Trac hands over assistance from Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front leaders to people of the central province of Nghe An (Photo: VNA)

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Duc Trung pledged that the province would use the aid funds transparently, promptly and for the right purposes, with priority given to restoring livelihoods and production so that affected families can stabilise their lives quickly.

Nghe An has endured the impact of three major storms in recent months, particularly Typhoon Wipha (Storm No. 3) and Typhoon Bualoi.

According to initial reports, Typhoon Bualoi claimed four lives and left 16 others injured, completely destroyed 53 houses, damaged or unroofed over 50,000 others, and submerged 16,000 homes. Thousands of hectares of crops and livestock were lost, with total damage estimated at more than VND1.6 trillion (US$62.75 million).

In response, local authorities have mobilised the political system, armed forces, mass organisations and communities to carry out search, rescue and relief operations. The provincial chapter of the VFF has launched fundraising campaigns, calling on citizens, officials, soldiers, businesses and localities nationwide to join hands in helping affected families recover from the disaster and resume production.

