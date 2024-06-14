Party official urges greater efforts to develop agricultural sector

The agricultural sector should make concerted efforts to remove market bottlenecks and develop brands for agro-forestry-fishery products in the international markets, a Party official said on June 14.

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, standing member of the Sub-committee on Documents of the 14th National Party Congress made the suggestion at a working session in Hanoi between a working delegation from the sub-committee and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

After listening to a report of the ministry about the implementation of the 13th National Party Congress's resolution in the field of agriculture and rural development, Thang acknowledged the tremendous and comprehensive achievements of the sector

Agriculture has proved itself as an important pillar of the economy, he said, speaking highly of the sector’s breakthrough initiatives, dynamic development models, and efforts to overcome formidable challenges.

He urged the sector to continue working to realise the goals set in the 13th Party Congress’s resolution, bolster processing industry to better engage in value chains, promote the development of the eco-agricultural models as well as application of advanced technologies into production to improve productivity, while forging ahead with digital transformation and green transition to protect the environment and respond to climate change and improve incomes for farmers.

According to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, the sector has renewed its growth model, branched out agriculture and rural economy in tandem with new-style rural area development, and paid due attention to cash crop production.

He also proposed several measures for agriculture and rural development in the new period. The working delegation took note of the ministry’s recommendation to report to the sub-committee later.

VNA