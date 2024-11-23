Party General Secretary receives leaders of major Malaysian groups

Vietnam always treasures and welcomes Malaysian enterprises to invest and do long-term business in the country, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam has affirmed.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (R) receives Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always treasures and welcomes Malaysian enterprises to invest and do long-term business in the country, and continues to perfect its legal framework, improve the investment and business environment, and simplify administrative procedures to create the best conditions for them, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam has affirmed.

Receiving leaders of several major Malaysian groups on November 22-23 within the framework of his official visit to Malaysia, General Secretary To Lam acknowledged and appreciated the businesses’ support for and contributions to economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, considering this as a highlight and a key factor ensuring the sustainable and substantive development of the bilateral relationship, bringing practical benefits to the two nations' people.

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s attractive and favourable investment and business environment, leaders of the Malaysian groups affirmed that they will actively promote business activities in the country.

Lin Yun Ling, Managing Director of Gamuda Group, a leading regional conglomerate in real estate and infrastructure, briefed the Party chief on the group's investment situation across the world and in Vietnam. Emphasising that Vietnam is Gamuda's preferred investment destination with great prospects, he expressed his desire to continue expanding investment in the country.

At the meeting between Party General Secretary To Lam and Managing Director of Gamuda Group Lin Yun Ling. (Photo: VNA)

Praising Gamuda’s practical and effective contributions to developing urban infrastructure projects in Vietnam, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasised that the construction and development of a modern urban system is one of Vietnam's top priorities. He encouraged the group to further expand its investment in urban development and technology, and in emerging sectors where it excels.

Francis Yeoh Sock Ping, Executive Director of YTL Corporation Berhad - a leading regional integrated infrastructure developer, reported to the Vietnamese leader on the company’s collaboration with US-based NVIDIA Corporation to build a large data centre in Johor state, Malaysia. He expressed his confidence in Vietnam's clean energy development trend and digital transformation, and his desire to build a data centre in the country.

Mr. To Lam appreciated YTL's vision and technological capabilities in capturing development trends, especially in the field of AI infrastructure and emerging technologies. He showed his belief that YTL will be an important partner in driving digital transformation and modernising infrastructure in Vietnam. The Party General Secretary also emphasised that Vietnam will create favourable conditions for large enterprises to invest in chip manufacturing and large data centres, to seize opportunities in light of the rapid development in science and technology.

Meanwhile, Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A (AirAsia), expressed his hope to expand the group's investment and business activities in Vietnam, particularly in areas such as aviation connectivity, aircraft maintenance, tourism, and financial services.

Party General Secretary To Lam appreciated Capital A's strengths in capital, technology, international management experience, and its positive contributions to promoting investment and business in the Vietnamese market. He encouraged the group to continue expanding its operations to meet the development needs and build a skilled workforce in Vietnam, and becoming an important bridge to attract more Malaysian businesses to invest in the nation.

Meeting the Vietnamese leader, Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, founder and advisor of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, expressed his desire to continue investing in urban infrastructure and tourism development projects in Vietnam.

Congratulating the group on its business achievements, Mr. To Lam noted that the results Berjaya has gained in Vietnam are a vivid testament to the improving investment environment and the vast potential of the country. He hoped Berjaya will continue to expand its operations in Vietnam in its areas of strength, such as developing smart urban areas, environmental services, and clean technology.

