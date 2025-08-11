Party chief witnesses exchange of Vietnam-RoK cooperation documents

The signed documents include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on scientific and technological cooperation, a MoU on copyright and related rights cooperation, and another on strengthening collaboration in renewable energy.

Party General Secretary To Lam (left, back row) and President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung (right, back row) witness the exchange of the MoU on scientific and technological cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung witnessed the handover of documents on bilateral cooperation, following their talks in Seoul on August 11.

The signed documents include a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on scientific and technological cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the RoK Ministry of Science and ICT; an MoU on copyright and related rights cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the RoK Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and another on strengthening collaboration in renewable energy between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade and the RoK Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Party General Secretary To Lam and President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung witness the exchange of the agreement amending the existing MoU on educational cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and the RoK Ministry of Education. (Photo: VNA)

Others are an MoU on the dispatch and reception of Vietnamese workers under the EPS program, signed between the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the RoK Ministry of Employment and Labour; an MoU between the State Bank of Vietnam and the Bank of Korea on cooperation and technical support related to central banking activities; another on collaboration between the State Securities Commission of Vietnam and the Korean Financial Supervisory Service; and an agreement amending the existing MoU on educational cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and the RoK Ministry of Education.

In addition, an MoU on fisheries cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the RoK Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries; another on human resources development in the field of nuclear energy between the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO); and an agreement on enhancing cooperation between the People’s Committee of Vietnam’s Da Nang city and the administration of the RoK’s Pyeongtaek city were also handed over at the event.

Party General Secretary To Lam and President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung witness the exchange of the MoU on collaboration between the State Securities Commission of Vietnam and the Korean Financial Supervisory Service. (Photo: VNA)

This is the first state visit to the RoK by Party General Secretary To Lam in his current position. It is also the first state-level visit by a foreign leader to the RoK since this Northeast Asian nation established its new administration. The trip holds significant importance, creating new momentum and opening up numerous opportunities for bilateral cooperation in a new era of development for both nations.

Since the two countries set up their diplomatic ties in 1992, the bilateral relationship has become a model of a very special, effective, and substantive partnership. It has reached its highest framework—Comprehensive Strategic Partnership—with a very high level of political trust, thanks to substantive cooperation in various fields that has brought tangible benefits to the people and business communities of both sides.

Vietnamplus