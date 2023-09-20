Party chief receives outgoing Lao ambassador

The Vietnamese Party chief congratulated the ambassador on his excellent performance during his tenure in Vietnam, and appreciated his contributions to implementing diplomatic activities of senior leaders, thus promoting the effective implementation of agreements between the two Parties and countries and deepening the Vietnam - Laos special solidarity.

He suggested the Lao diplomat continue to actively contribute to preserving valuable traditions and further stepping up the relationship between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, and people.

Trong also congratulated Laos on its important achievements in recent times, affirming that Vietnam always supports Laos' reform process.

He expressed the belief that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Lao people will continue to reap new and greater achievements in implementing the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress.

For his part, the Lao diplomat congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in recent years, especially in Party building and socio-economic development, and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for great and effective support for Laos so far.

Houngboungnuang expressed his joy at the flourishing development of the Laos-Vietnam special solidarity, which brings practical benefits to the people of both nations.

He affirmed that no matter what position he is in, he will do his utmost to nurture and further promote the special solidarity relationship between the two countries.