Party chief chairs meeting of Politburo, Secretariat

A meeting on a project reviewing the implementation of a resolution on building the contingent of intellectuals in the period of accelerating industrialization and modernization was held in Hanoi on April 7.

The meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat Party General was chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Resolution No, 27-NQ/TW was adopted by the 10th Party Central Committee on August 6, 2008.

The Politburo said during the years of Doi Moi (Reform), especially after the issuance of the resolution, the common perceptions within the Party, the political system and the society on the role and position of intellectuals have been improved comprehensively.

Vietnamese intellectuals have grown in terms of both quality and quantity and played an active role in scientific research and application served as pioneers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and international integration and significantly contributed to national construction and defense.

They have formed an important force in fulfilling development targets, tasks, strategies and plans in a rapid, sustainable manner, in the spirit of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, the Politburo said, highlighting their contributions to strengthening the great national solidarity bloc on the basis of the worker-farmer-intellectual alliance.

The Politburo, however, noted that limitations still remain, taking the examples of those relating to legal documents, mechanisms and policies, as well as the structure of intellectuals.

It affirmed that building a strong contingent of intellectuals is the responsibility of the Party, the State, the entire political system and the society, saying special mechanisms and policies for talents and intellectuals are needed.

The Politburo asked the steering committee for the project to acquire the opinions raised at the meeting to complete the project, which will be presented to the Party Central Committee.

At the meeting, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission also reported the performance of six inspection groups of the Politburo and five others of the Secretariat in 2022.

An inspection program for 2023 was also decided on this occasion, with five groups from the Politburo and five others from the Secretariat. They will examine the instruction over the implementation of the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and the personnel work, along with Party building and rectification, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena, among others, at 33 Party organizations.