Parade of flower-decorated vehicles marks National Reunification Day

A parade of flower-decorated vehicles to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) was organized in Ho Chi Minh City on April 25.

The parade runs along main streets in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the parade was Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The parade included four groups featuring 40 motorcycles and 22 flower-decorated vehicles from the cultural centers, the cultural and sports centers of Thu Duc City, and districts in the city.

The vehicles started at the Nguyen Hue – Le Loi intersection at 6:30 a.m. and ran along main streets including Nguyen Hue, Le Thanh Ton, Truong Dinh, and Vo Thi Sau. The parade was also held on the evening of the same day, starting at 6 p.m.

The parade aims to raise awareness among officials, Party members, civil servants, and the people of the city about the significant victory, the patriotic tradition, the revolutionary heroism, the determination to fight and to win, and the valuable historical lessons learned from the Great Spring Victory of 1975.

It affirmed the steadfastness in the revolutionary path chosen by Uncle Ho and the Party, the principle of “When drinking water, remember its source,” and expressed profound gratitude to forefathers and national heroes in building and defending the nation.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh