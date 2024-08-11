Culture/art

Painting exhibition presents memories of Hanoi, Imperial City of Hue

SGGPO

A watercolor painting exhibition featuring memories of Hanoi's old quarter and the Imperial City of Hue opened at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 10.

36.jpg
Painter Doan Quoc delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The event presents to viewers more than 30 watercolor artworks by painter Doan Quoc, 28, from the central province of Quang Ngai.

Young painter Doan Quoc has tirelessly pursued watercolor painting and achieved lots of success. Viet and his colleagues organized numerous watercolor painting exhibitions at home and abroad.

37.jpg
Painter Doan Quoc
38.jpg
Painter Doan Quoc (R) receives third place at the 3rd HCMC Creativity Awards.

Since 2020, he has examined and drawn watercolor paintings inspired by culture and tradition. His works serve as a lens into the past, telling unique stories. In 2023, Doan Quoc won third place at the 3rd HCMC Creativity Awards and second place at the HCMC Fine Arts Awards 2022.

The painting exhibition will run until August 18.

Some watercolor paintings displayed at the exhibition:

39.jpg
40.jpg
41.jpg
42.jpg
43.jpg
44.jpg
45.jpg
46.jpg
47.jpg
48.jpg
49.jpg
50.jpg
51.jpg
52.jpg
53.jpg
54.jpg
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

watercolor painting Exhibition Doan Quoc memories of Hanoi

