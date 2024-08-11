Painting exhibition presents memories of Hanoi, Imperial City of Hue

The event presents to viewers more than 30 watercolor artworks by painter Doan Quoc, 28, from the central province of Quang Ngai.
Young painter Doan Quoc has tirelessly pursued watercolor painting and achieved lots of success. Viet and his colleagues organized numerous watercolor painting exhibitions at home and abroad.
Since 2020, he has examined and drawn watercolor paintings inspired by culture and tradition. His works serve as a lens into the past, telling unique stories. In 2023, Doan Quoc won third place at the 3rd HCMC Creativity Awards and second place at the HCMC Fine Arts Awards 2022.
The painting exhibition will run until August 18.
Some watercolor paintings displayed at the exhibition: