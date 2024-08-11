Painting exhibition presents memories of Hanoi, Imperial City of Hue

A watercolor painting exhibition featuring memories of Hanoi's old quarter and the Imperial City of Hue opened at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 10.

Painter Doan Quoc delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The event presents to viewers more than 30 watercolor artworks by painter Doan Quoc, 28, from the central province of Quang Ngai.

Young painter Doan Quoc has tirelessly pursued watercolor painting and achieved lots of success. Viet and his colleagues organized numerous watercolor painting exhibitions at home and abroad.

Painter Doan Quoc

Painter Doan Quoc (R) receives third place at the 3rd HCMC Creativity Awards.

Since 2020, he has examined and drawn watercolor paintings inspired by culture and tradition. His works serve as a lens into the past, telling unique stories. In 2023, Doan Quoc won third place at the 3rd HCMC Creativity Awards and second place at the HCMC Fine Arts Awards 2022.

The painting exhibition will run until August 18.

Some watercolor paintings displayed at the exhibition:

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh