Overseas Vietnamese maintain contributions to their homeland: Deputy FM

Overseas Vietnamese (OV) continued to make significant contributions to their homeland last year through direct projects, remittances, and engagement in science, technology, and education collaboration.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the press conference in Hanoi on January 9. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told the press in Hanoi on January 9.

The official, who is also Chairwoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)'s State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA), added that the group donated over VND58 billion (US$2.28 million) and large quantities of relief supplies to help ease the devastating impact of Typhoon Yagi back home.

2024 marked two decades since the Politburo issued Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on OV affairs, she noted. Currently, over 6 million Vietnamese, including over 600,000 intellectuals and professionals, are living in more than 130 countries and territories. Despite numerous challenges in the past year, the community remained stable, with its role and standing within society further elevated.

The Deputy Minister stated that Vietnam policies concerning OV have been prioritized, underscoring the commitment of the Party and State to this group.

According to her, planned activities for them last year included well-established annual events like the Homeland Spring, visiting Truong Sa (Spratly Archipelago), and Vietnam summer camp programs, as well as Vietnamese language teaching courses for overseas teachers.

Notably, the 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese (OV), combined with a forum for intellectuals and experts, gathered 500 delegates from 42 countries and territories alongside 200 representatives from Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and organizations. More than 70 presentations by OV experts addressed topics such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, supply chains, green and circular economies, culture, and Vietnamese language conservation.

In addition, thousands of books and five Vietnamese-language bookcases were presented to Vietnamese communities abroad.

Answering a question from a Vietnam News Agency reporter about the focus for 2025, Hang said Vietnam is entering a pivotal era - that of the nation's rise, presenting fresh challenges and opportunities in the OV work.

The initial priority is to continue fostering the tradition of national solidarity, she said, adding that key tasks include supporting the group in achieving stable livelihoods, integrating and thriving in their host countries, building cohesive and vibrant OV communities abroad, ensuring their legitimate rights and interest, and creating the most favorable conditions to harness their potential serving national development.

The official also shared details about the Homeland Spring program, an annual event organized by SCOVA and relevant agencies to welcome OV back to their roots to celebrate the Lunar New Year festival – Vietnam’s longest and most important one.

She said the 2025 edition is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 18 to 20 (from the 19th to the 21st days of the Lunar Year of the Dragon), featuring a host of activities. Approximately 1,000 OV delegates are expected to attend, including over 100 prominent representatives from various fields worldwide.

Vietnamplus