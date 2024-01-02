Over VND44 trillion for implementation of five BOT projects in HCMC

HCMC deploys five BOT projects.

On the afternoon of January 2, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, signed a decision outlining the plan for the implementation of investments in upgrading, expanding, and modernizing existing road infrastructure using the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract model in the city.

According to the decision, the heads of departments, divisions, and sectors, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, the Chairmen of the People's Committees of districts, as well as relevant agencies and units, are assigned the task of developing specific programs and plans aligned with the work programs of each locality and unit in order to implement effectively projects according to the prescribed schedule.

Accordingly, investor selection and the signing of PPP project contracts are targeted to be completed in Q3-2025. The project contract execution is scheduled to take place from 2025 to 2028. Construction is anticipated to commence in Q4-2025, with project completion and operationalization expected in the subsequent years.

The estimated total investment for the five projects is around VND44.59 trillion. Of this, the investment capital requirement for the 2023-2025 phase is over VND8.14 trillion to undertake project preparation, implement land clearance, and provide support for construction. For the period 2026-2030, the investment capital demand is projected to be VND36.45 trillion, with approximately VND16.7 trillion from the city's budget and around VND19.75 trillion from investors under the BOT contract.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Gia Bao