Over VND310 billion raised in support of Cuban people

As of 6 p.m. on August 17, the fundraising campaign “65 Years of Vietnam–Cuba Solidarity,” launched by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS), had received more than VND310.9 billion (more than US$12.3 million) in support of the Cuban people, over 400 percent of the initial goal of VND65 billion.

The campaign has attracted over 1.58 million contributions nationwide since it was launched on August 13.

Over 1.5 million donations raise more than VND310 billion for Cuba. (Photo: VNA)

According to Nguyen Hai Anh, Vice President and Secretary-General of the VRCS, the initiative will run for the planned 65 days, concluding on October 16.

He emphasised that the agency is coordinating closely with the Cuban Embassy in Vietnam and the Cuban Red Cross Society to ensure the funds are allocated effectively and reach the intended beneficiaries in line with the programme’s objectives. Transparency and accountability, he added, will be strictly maintained throughout the process, assuring contributors that their support goes directly to the Cuban people.

The VRCS Central Committee emphasised that the success of this campaign affirms the solidarity and loyal and steadfast relations that the Vietnamese people wholeheartedly extend to their Cuban brothers.

