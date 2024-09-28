Over US$75 million donated to typhoon Yagi victims

The Central Relief Mobilization Committee has just announced that its banking account has received a total donation of VND1,839 billion (nearly US$75 million) for typhoon Yagi victims.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien receives donations from the public for people in flood-affected areas.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee has been pleased to receive sentiments and donations from domestic and foreign agencies, enterprises, organizations, individuals, overseas Vietnamese and international friends to support people in flooded areas to overcome the difficulties soon.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien said that the donations would be divided into three phases comprising storm and flood prevention; quickly overcoming and searching for missing people and recovery for people and social works; rebuilding infrastructure.

Based on the actual situation and donations, the level of support will be increased from the state budget, sources of support allocated through the Central Relief Mobilization Committee and social sources for poor, near-poor households and families with difficulties to repair or rebuild their collapsed or damaged houses.

After receiving donations of the public, the Relief Mobilization Committees of provinces and cities will allocate resources to districts and communes affected by the natural disaster, and post the list of beneficiaries at the headquarters of the People's Committee in the localities as well as announce it on mass media for people to mutually monitor.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong