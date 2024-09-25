Over US$70 million donated for typhoon Yagi victims

By 5 p.m. on September 24, the banking account of the Central Relief Mobilization Committee received a total donation of VND1,739 billion (US$70 million) for typhoon Yagi victims.

Leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee receive donation from the delegation of the Foreign Military Attaché to Vietnam.

On the same day, numerous domestic and foreign agencies, enterprises, organizations and individuals arrived at the head office of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to donate, extend sentiments and share losses to affected people due to typhoon No.3, named internationally Yagi.

Among them, the delegation of Foreign Military Attachés to Vietnam led by Thai Air Force Attaché Colonel Prin Yongpiyanon expressed his condolences to people in the Northern region who have been suffering from severe damages due to typhoon Yagi and its aftermaths.

Colonel Prin Yongpiyanon said that with the spirit of sharing and mutual support, the donation from the delegation would share a part of the losses that Vietnamese residents have been suffering during the passing time due to the super typhoon.

Besides, he also hoped that the victims would soon stabilize their daily lives.

At the reception, on behalf of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Central Relief Mobilization Committee and people in the Northern region, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Huu Dung highly appreciated the sentiments and donation from domestic and foreign agencies, enterprises, organizations, individuals, overseas Vietnamese an international friends to support people in flooded areas to overcome the difficulties soon.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee guaranteed to transfer the donations to the right addresses and people.

From the distribution of the Central Relief Mobilization Committee, the Relief Mobilization Committee of 26 provinces and cities will focus on supporting families of dead, missing and injured people; supporting food and drinks to people who lost their houses and properties; assisting to build and repair collapsed or damaged houses; supporting poor pupils who lost educational materials like books and learning tools; offering plant and animal varieties to help people restore the production and soon stabilize their lives soon.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong