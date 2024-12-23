More than 70,000 young people attended a ceremony commencing an annual voluntary campaign titled Xuan Tinh Nguyen (The Spring Volunteer Campaign) in HCMC on December 22.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong hands over the flag to volunteers on the launching ceremony of the 17th Spring Volunteer Campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s 17th edition of the event aims to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 - December 22, 2024), the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The campaign taking place from December 22, 2024, to January 28, 2025, will include four main programs, including “Pride of Spring,” “Spring of Sharing,” “Spring of Soldiers,” and “Civilized Tet Holiday.”.

Over 70,000 youths participate in 17th Spring Volunteer Campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

The campaign has set goals of building spring corners at student dormitories, worker accommodations, apartment buildings, and community residential areas; visiting "red address" for traditional revolutionary education; offering gifts to students at dormitories, accommodation areas, worker accommodation complexes; organizing “Spring of Soldiers” programs; offering Tet gifts to children and poor patients; repairing temporary and dilapidated houses, charity and friendship houses; providing free medical check-ups and medicines; giving 10,000 Banh Chung (Chung cakes or square rice cakes) and Banh Tet cylindrical-shaped rice cakes); planting 2,000 trees, donating 1,500 units of blood.

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong presents gifts to soldiers on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA). (Photo: SGGP)

After the launching ceremony, volunteers participated in many meaningful activities, such as visiting and presenting gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, cleaning up alleys, organizing military-civilian cultural festivals celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22), and visiting “red addresses.”.

Volunteers clean up alleys in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth visit Vietnamese Heoric Mother in District 10. (Photo: SGGP)

Laotian and Cambodian students participate in the campaign. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

By Hong Hai - Translated by Kim Khanh