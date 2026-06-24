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Vietnam showcases products at Algiers International Fair 2026

The Vietnamese pavilion attracted hundreds of visitors on the opening day, with many expressing interest in the quality and diversity of Vietnamese products.

Vietnam is showcasing a wide range of products at the 57th Algiers International Fair 2026 (FIA), taking place from June 22-27 at the SAFEX Exhibition Center in Algeria.

The Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria jointly organised the country’s pavilion at the fair, which is Algeria’s largest annual trade and economic event.

This year’s edition, themed “Confidence and stability for sustainable growth,” features exhibitors from Algeria and many other countries, including Spain, France, Türkiye, Tunisia, China, Germany, Zimbabwe and Oman. The event comes as Algeria seeks to attract more investment and diversify its economy beyond oil and gas.

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The Vietnamese booth at the Algiers International Fair 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Hoang Duc Nhuan said around 40 Vietnamese enterprises had sent products and catalogues to the fair, featuring agricultural products, beverages, plastics and construction materials.

The Vietnamese pavilion attracted hundreds of visitors on the opening day, with many expressing interest in the quality and diversity of Vietnamese products.

FIA 2026 also includes a series of conferences and seminars from June 23-25, focusing on Africa's economic cooperation and integration, Algeria’s investment environment and opportunities in the country’s mining sector.

Vietnamplus

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Algiers International Fair 2026 Vietnamese products Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria Vietnamese Embassy Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Hoang Duc Nhuan agricultural products beverages plastics and construction materials Vietnamese pavilion

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