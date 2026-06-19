HCMC grants pink books to more than 3,000 homes

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

Task force 1645, established to review and issue land use right certificates and ownership certificates for properties attached to land (known as pink books) for commercial housing development projects, held a meeting with project developers to address obstacles and consider the issuance of pink books to homebuyers in commercial housing development projects. The working session was presided over by Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang.

Among the projects, Minh An Housing Area in Tan Khanh Ward, invested in by Minh An Real Estate Investment Joint Stock Company, comprises a total of 201 low-rise houses. After hearing reports from relevant units on the project’s legal status, Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang agreed to proceed with the issuance of pink books to homebuyers.

A&T Sky Garden Apartment project in the Hoa Long residential area, Lai Thieu Ward, invested in by A&T Binh Duong Urban Development Investment Joint Stock Company, includes 946 apartments and 17 commercial service and office units. The working group agreed to issue pink books to buyers after the project receives a construction completion acceptance notice.

An Binh Apartment Project in Di An Ward, invested in by Hai Long Private Enterprise for Services and Trading, consists of a 21-story building and a basement intended for a commercial center and high-rise apartments. Previously, the investor submitted documents for transferring apartments to customers. However, the construction works at the project were not in compliance with the issued construction permit, leaving no legal basis for handling the matter. At the meeting, the investor proposed the issuance of pink books for more than 515 apartments that had been sold to buyers.

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang, the viewpoint of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment is to proceed with issuing pink books to homebuyers. However, the HCMC Land Registration Office must send a document to the HCMC Department of Construction to determine the parts of the construction works that differ from the approved construction permit. After receiving the Department of Construction’s opinion, the certificate-issuing agency will proceed with issuing pink books.

Mr. Nguyen Toan Thang requested that relevant agencies review the fulfillment of financial obligations related to the Vung Tau Gateway Apartment project in the Chi Linh Central Area, Tam Thang Ward. Afterwards, the Land Registration Office will proceed with issuing pink books to homebuyers. The project invested in by Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Corporation, comprises 29 above-ground floors, one basement, and one technical floor, with a total of 1,538 apartments.

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By Thanh Hien - Translated by Kim Khanh