Over 1.7 million schoolers citywide to enjoy 11 break days for Tet holidays

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday approved the proposal of the municipal Department of Education and Training on extending the Tet break for over 1.7 million students in the 2025 Lunar New Year to 11 days.

The holiday break is proposed for students of kindergarten, elementary, secondary, high schools and continuing education institutions throughout the city.

They will enjoy an 11-day Tet break from January 23 to February 2, 2025, falling on the 24th day of the last lunar month in 2024 to the fifth day of the first lunar month in the following year.

Illustrative photo

Previously, following the 2024–2025 school year calendar issued by the HCMC People’s Committee, over 1.7 million schoolers in Ho Chi Minh City would have nine days off for the Lunar New Year 2025, starting from January 25 to February 2, 2025 (on the 26th day of the last month in 2024 to the fifth day of the first month of 2025 of the lunar calendar).

However, parents expected a longer Lunar New Year break to have favorable conditions for families to return to their hometowns to enjoy the Tet holiday.

In the previous academic years, schoolers in Ho Chi Minh City enjoyed from 14 to 16 break days for the Tet holiday.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong