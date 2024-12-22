National

Over 130,000 people visit Defense Expo on the first day opening to public

The Vietnam International Defense Exhibition received around 130,000 visitors on the first day it opened to the public on December 21.

Over 130,000 people visit the Vietnam International Defense Exhibition on December 21

According to the expo's organizing committee, it is implementing various strategies and deploying maximum resources to manage traffic and facilitate orderly visitor access, prioritizing safety.

The exhibition officially closed at 5:00 p.m., yet by 5:30 p.m., the booths remained crowded with visitors. The organizing committee resorted to loudspeaker announcements to urge people to leave, and teams were dispatched to each area to reinforce the reminders. Despite efforts to manage the traffic flow, the sheer volume of attendees led to severe congestion around the venue and Gia Lam Airport.

Roads in the vicinity became gridlocked, leaving movement at a standstill. It wasn’t until around 7:00 p.m. that traffic began to ease, particularly on the Vinh Tuy and Chuong Duong bridges, where conditions gradually returned to normal.

The Vietnam International Defense Expo will conclude its public exhibition at 3:00 p.m. today.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan

