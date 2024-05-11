Over 1 million students register for National High School Graduation Exam

More than one million high-school students across Vietnam will take part in the national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2023- 2024 on June 26-29, announced the Ministry of Education and Training on May 10.

More than one million students will take high-school graduation exams in June. (Photo: SGGP)

As of May 10, as many as 1,067,391 candidates have registered for the exam online. Of the total, the number of free candidates is 45,344.

Provinces and cities with the highest number of candidates registering for the exam include Hanoi (109,078), HCMC (88,196), Thanh Hoa (38,677).

The localities with the lowest number of candidates registered for the exam are Kon Tum (5,052), (Lai Chau 4,211), Bac Kan (3,180).

The Ministry of Education and Training previously announced that this year, candidates will continue to register for the exam online from May 2 to 5 pm on May 10, 2024.

The ministry asked the Departments of Training and Education and schools of localities throughout the country to begin the review of candidates’ information from May 11-17. The last date to complete checking the information in candidates’ application forms extends to May 20. The deadline to crosscheck to determine the accuracy of candidates’ information must be finished by May 23.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh