Numerous activities to celebrate 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Malaysia ties

A ceremony to announce activities celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Malaysia diplomatic ties was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and Malaysia – Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) in Kuala Lumpur on June 26.

The event offered a chance for the two nations to review the development of bilateral relations and set out plans to promote cooperation in the future.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh highlighted the fruitful development of the Vietnam – Malaysia relationship across fields over the last five decades, especially after the two nations upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership in 2015.

He expressed his belief that bilateral relations will continue growing stronger as the two sides boast huge potential for cooperation, especially in sustainable development, innovation, and technology.

The close and steadfast cooperation will elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new height, the diplomat affirmed.

MVFA President Tran Thi Chang said the association plans to organize a series of cultural and sports activities in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties, including a boat race, a football tournament, Vietnam Day, and a trade promotion fair in Malaysia, she said.

According to former Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato Azmil Zabidi, increasing two-way trade is considered evidence of the flourishing cooperation between the two countries, and also a strength that needs to be further intensified.

In the framework of the event, the MVFA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Biotechnology Information Centre and the Digital Heritage Department of Malaysia.

Vietnam is the 11th trading partner and the 7th biggest export market of Malaysia, with two-way trade hitting about US$15 billion in 2022. The two countries are expected to lift their trade to US$18 billion by 2025.