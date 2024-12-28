Numerous activities to be organized to support students for upcoming New Year

A variety of initiatives will be implemented to provide comprehensive support for students during the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities.

The Ho Chi Minh City Student Support Center has just launched activities to support disadvantaged students studying at universities and colleges in Ho Chi Minh City during the Lunar New Year 2025.

The center has planned to introduce approximately 4,000 job opportunities specifically tailored for students during the upcoming Lunar New Year. These diverse roles encompass a wide range of positions, including cashier positions, warehouse work, gift wrapping, food service roles within restaurants and food chains, security personnel, delivery personnel, housekeeping, and gardening.

The expected hourly pay for these roles varies between VND25,000 and VND50,000, resulting in a daily earnings potential of VND140,000 to VND400,000, depending on the particular position, hours worked, and overall workload. The job introduction period will commence immediately and continue until February 15, 2025

Furthermore, the center has also collaborated with various units to launch the "Spring Bus Trip" initiative, aimed at assisting students and freelance workers from Ho Chi Minh City in returning to their hometowns for the Tet celebrations. The bus services will primarily cover areas from Thanh Hoa to Binh Thuan provinces, including regions that have experienced significant damage from natural disasters.

Approximately 2,000 bus tickets are anticipated to be distributed. Interested students can register for the program online at www.sac.vn or via the Facebook fan page: www.facebook.com/hotrohssv. Students residing in Ho Chi Minh City should register through their respective district and county youth union councils.

By Tieu Tan – Translated By Dan Thuy