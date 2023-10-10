Number of traffic accidents in HCMC declined by 24% over same period in 2022

Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 40 traffic accidents in the first nine months of 2023, including 38 cases of students riding the vehicles, causing 10 deaths and 25 injured people.

On October 10 morning, the National Traffic Safety Committee hosted a nationwide online meeting on a preliminary review of the traffic safety order assurance in the first nine months of 2023, missions and orientation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Minister of Transport and Standing Deputy Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Nguyen Van Thang chaired the conference.

Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong together with Deputy Head of Specialized Department of the HCMC Traffic Safety Committee Nguyen Thanh Loi joined the conference in HCMC.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Safety Committee Nguyen Thanh Loi informed that HCMC has recorded 1,114 road traffic accidents with 408 deaths and 711 injured people in the first nine months of the year, decreasing by 24 percent in the number of traffic accidents, 16 percent in the number of death and 26 percent in the number of injured people.

Thus, the road traffic accidents in the city were reduced in all three criteria in terms of number of cases, number of deaths and number of injured people in the first nine months of 2023.

Regarding the Thanh Buoi passenger car accident, on October 5, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport established a working group to inspect the operations of the company.

In order to handle violations for transport activities, the Municipal Department of Transport coordinated with Ho Chi Minh City Police to inspect and detect 1,907 violations, including 1,727 cases of overloaded vehicles and 83 violations of oversized vehicles.

Via the database from surveillance devices, the functional agencies revoked 6,236 badges with vehicles violating five times on speed limit allowance in 1,000 kilometers, handled a total of 317 overloaded vehicles with a total amount of fine of more than VND12 billion (US$492,362).

The Traffic Inspectorate forces handled 2,383 violations of regulations of parking lots, picking up and dropping off passengers at illegal locations with a total amount of fine of over VND3.5 billion (US$144,000).

Of which, the functional forces had handled violations via camera systems with 1,699 cases with a total fine of over VND2 billion (US$82,100), accounting for 71.3 percent of the total cases.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security also made a list to manage 1,425 units and vehicle owners comprising 940 enterprises and 485 individuals, with 10,898 vehicles.

In the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to strengthen patrols to control and handle violations of traffic order and safety, violations of alcohol concentration and usage of stimulants when driving vehicles, the acts of overloading, going in the opposite direction and road with prohibitory traffic signs.

Regarding the infrastructure, Ho Chi Minh City has focused on implementing the investment plans for works, key transport projects, priority strategies in the period of 2023-2030; accelerating the key projects comprising the parallel street on National Highway No.50, An Phu Intersection, a road connecting Tran Quoc Hoan Street with Cong Hoa Street in Tan Binh District; investment preparedness for key interregional projects including Ring Road No.2 and Ring Road No.4; Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway; Can Gio Bridge; Thu Thiem 4 Bridge and so on.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City will regularly review, adjust and regulate the traffic flow appropriately on key transport projects and gateways to the city, routes connecting with key traffic hubs comprising airports, seaports, railway stations, bus stations and so on.

Reporting at the conference, Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Khuat Viet Hung said that 4,765 people died in 8,335 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2023.