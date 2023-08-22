Non-public schools asked not to increase tuition fees to exceed 10 percent

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training requested non-public educational facilities not to increase the tuition by 10-15 percent from the previous year.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training today issued guidance on tuition fees, service prices and price declaration for non-public educational institutions in the 2023-2024 school year. In addition to the regulation on tuition fees at non-public educational facilities, these facilities must publicize tuition fees.

Noticeably, the city’s education authority required non-public schools not to increase tuition fees by more than 10 percent compared to the previous school year.

Accordingly, the Department of Education and Training requested people's committees in 21 districts, Thu Duc City and managers of non-public educational institutions to determine the tuition fees and service prices in the education sector.

In particular, private educational institutions are responsible for explaining the average cost of education and training per student, annual tuition rates and tuition fees for each grade to make clear to learners and parents.

Educational service prices will be adjusted according to an appropriate roadmap commensurate with the quality of education and training services, but the rate of increase does not exceed 15 percent per year.

Regarding regulations on tuition support for students, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam asked bureaus of Education and Training of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to coordinate with the Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs to have the list of students who are eligible for subsidies under the Resolution No. 02/2022/NQ-HDND to notify non-public educational institutions how to support students.