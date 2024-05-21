No localities register to use sea sand for traffic works

The People's Committee of Soc Trang Province on May 20 reported that there has been no response from localities regarding the proposal for sea sand usage registration for traffic works' construction.

Previously, at a working session with localities in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on May 11, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha directed investors, projects’ management boards and contractors to urgently calculate their demand for sea sand and register to the Ministry of Transport and the People's Committee of Soc Trang province in advance of May 20.

However, up to now, the province has not received any official letter from localities to register.

Soc Trang Province indicated that the locality now has 145 million cubic meters of sea sand which can meet the construction material demand for infrastructure and expressway development in the Mekong Delta region.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong