Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line opens to public after 15 years of waiting

The 8.5 km elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line received more than 5,000 passengers after three hours of its launching on August 8.

Long passenger queues at a terminal of the metro line (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Vu Hong Truong, general director of the Hanoi Metro Co, Ltd. (Hanoi Metro), the company has offered free travel for all passengers during the first 15 days of the commercial operation.

In the first three months of operation, the elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line will serve travelers from 5:30 am to 10 pm. Each rain is available every 10 minutes.

Passengers swipe their cards to board the train as instructed by staff. (Photo: SGGP)

Tickets for riding the metro line will range from VND8,000-12,000 per trip. Those choosing tickets for unlimited trips will pay VND24,000 per day. A monthly pass will cost VND200,000 and half that for students.

The city has also offered special exemption policies for children under six, people with disabilities, the elderly, and those who contributed to the revolution.

Many people, especially youth, are excited about the launch of the elevated section of the urban railway line. It is expected to reduce the long queue length and waiting times caused by traffic congestion on the route from Nhon to Cau Giay where more than 10 universities and colleges are located on.

Ticket of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line with a carving of Khue Van Cac (the pavilion of the constellation of literature) in Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature ), the symbol of Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

The 8.5 km elevated section of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line (Photo: SGGP)

By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh