Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe wastewater treatment plant to be completed next June

The bidding package XL-02 on designing and constructing the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe wastewater treatment plant is expected to be completed in June 2025.

Settling tanks (clarifiers) used for gravity separation of settleable solids contained in the wastewater in ﻿the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe wastewater treatment plant (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board, investor of the second phase of the HCMC Environmental Sanitation Project, on June 20.

The sub-project to design, build and operate the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe wastewater treatment plant is the largest package in the second phase of the HCMC Environmental Sanitation Project. It has a total investment of US$524 million, including an ODA (Official Development Assistance) loan of US$450 million (consisting of loan capital from IDA (International Development Association) and IBRD (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) of US$200 million and US$250 million respectively), and US$74 million from the HCM budget.

Sewage pumping stations in the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe wastewater treatment plant (Photo: SGGP)

The construction progress of the project has reached approximately 41 percent of the contract value. When the bidding package XL-02 is completed, the project will move to the operation phase.

The largest wastewater treatment plant in the country with a capacity of 480,000 cubic meters per day uses a biological technology, MBBR (Moving bed biofilm reactor) for treating sewage and effluent wastewater. The wastewater treatment method will remove high organic content, and get bacteria to act on the wastewater to act and treat the wastewater.

Currently, the city's total urban wastewater treatment capacity is 644,000 cubic meters a day, or only equivalent to 40 percent of daily wastewater volume.

After it is completed, the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe wastewater treatment plant will increase urban domestic wastewater treatment capacity to more than 1.1 million cubic meters a day and night helping treat 71 percent of urban domestic wastewater before discharge into the environment.

