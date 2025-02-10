Culture/art

Nguyen Tieu Festival celebrated in HCMC

Tet Nguyen Tieu (Nguyen Tieu Festival), also known as the Lantern Festival of the Chinese-Vietnamese community, was held in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 11 on February 9.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung attended the opening ceremony.

The event included a series of cultural activities such as a space of Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine culture, kylin and dragon dance performances, folk games, an exhibition of calligraphy paintings, lunar New Year rituals of the Chinese community, and more.

On the same day, the festival was also held in front of the Binh Tay Market in District 6 in the city, featuring a wide range of cultural and entertainment activities.

