Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School celebrates its 110th founding anniversary

A ceremony marking the 110th founding anniversary of the Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School (1913 – 2023), one of the oldest schools in HCMC, was held on November 18.

Attending the event was Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, and Ha Phuoc Thang, deputy head of the special tasks division of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies.

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that over the past 110 years, generations of teachers of the Nguyen Thi Minh Khai School have devotedly educated and trained thousands of students contributed to the development of the country and HCMC and affirming the school’s position as one of the high-quality high schools in the southern metropolis.

The teaching staff of the high school has always improved teaching skills and methods to enhance the quality of education and training and meet development requirements in the new period.

The school has also invested in developing the quality of its teaching staff and infrastructure, teaching equipment, and focused on teaching and training associated with practice with the participation of teachers and students.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Hong Chuong, Principal of the Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School said that the school has gained many achievements over the past year thanks to the accompanying of teachers and students, the support of parents, and political and social organizations. In the coming time, the school’s Board of Directors and teachers will strive more to be worthy of the trust of the city’s leaders and people.

The Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School is one of the oldest schools in HCMC. The school also known as Gia Long Female School or Ao Tim Female School was built on June 6, 1913. In the inauguration ceremony held in 1915, it was called "Collège Des Jeunes Filles Indigènes", roughly translated into “female school for schoolgirls in purple Ao Dai”.

The school's name was changed to Collège Gia Long then Lycée Gia Long in the 1940s. After National Reunification Day, the school was officially renamed Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Secondary and High School. In the 1978–1979 school year, the secondary level was dissolved. The high school started to enroll both boys and girls.