Nguyen Duc Canh Award presented to 167 outstanding workers, engineers

As many as 167 outstanding workers and engineers in enterprises of all economic sectors were presented with the Nguyen Duc Canh Award on July 24.

This is a prestigious award given every five years by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) to trade union members with major achievements in creative labour.

In the three previous editions, 309 labourers with outstanding performances were honoured.

Congratulating the award winners, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, said that in the past nearly 40 years implementing the renewal policy, Vietnam has witnessed strong and positive changes, and gained important achievements, with increasing socio-economic development, stable politics, maintained defence security and social order and safety, and the country’s improved position in the regional and international arenas.

He affirmed that public servants, workers and labourers, and trade unions across the nation have made significant contributions to those achievements.

He asked the VGCL to effectively implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and Politburo's Resolution 02-NQ/TW on reforming the organisation and operation of trade union organisations while paying attention to discovering and multiplying exemplary labourers.