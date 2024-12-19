Newly-accredited Pakistani Ambassador visits SGGP Newspaper

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van on the afternoon of December 19 received the newly-accredited Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam, Kohdayar Marri.

Newly-accredited Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam, Kohdayar Marri (C) visits SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van, introduced the history and development of the newspaper. It has five main publications, including the printed daily, the online newspaper with news delivered in Vietnamese, English, and Chinese, and SGGP Investment and Finance, a printed publication usually issued weekly.

The newspaper has always maintained its role as the official, trustworthy media agency to provide updated, accurate, and prompt information as well as strengthen its digital ecosystem alongside the daily print edition. In addition, the press agency has also organized many charitable activities, educational healthcare, and sports awards, he added.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van (R) and Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam, Kohdayar Marri (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam, Kohdayar Marri, the journalism of Pakistan is facing many challenges related to digital transformation and the decline of print advertising. He emphasized that multimedia development is a priority option.

The two sides exchanged experiences on digital transformation and discussed the impacts of technologies, such as AI and ChatGPT, in journalism and appropriate directions for the development of the digital media era.

Newly-accredited Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam, Kohdayar Marri (4th, L) at the visit to SGGP Newspaper (Photo: SGGP)

On this occasion, journalist Nguyen Khac Van invited Ambassador Kohdayar Marri to attend the upcoming events organized by SGGP Newspaper.

Mr. Kohdayar Marri expressed his joy at the invitation and his willingness to participate in cultural, social, and sports events in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and in Vietnam in general.

By Phuong Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh