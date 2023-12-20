New road use tolls from February 1, 2024

The Government has just released Decree No.90/2023/ND-CP, stipulating toll rates for road use and toll collection methods, to be effective as of February 1, 2024.

The new road use tolls will be applied from February 1, 2024



Accordingly, the road use toll rate for vehicles with fewer than 10 seats registered in the name of an individual or household business is VND130,000 (US$5.35) per month.

Passenger vehicles with fewer than 10 seats, trucks, specialized vehicles with a total weight of less than 4 tonnes, cargo vehicles, and 4-wheeled motorized passenger vehicles pay a toll of VND180,000 ($7.4) a month.

Trucks, specialized vehicles with a total weight from 19 to under 27 tonnes, trailer trucks with a combined self-weight and towing weight from 19 to under 27 tonnes pay a toll of VND720,000 ($29.6) per month.

Trucks, specialized vehicles with a total weight from 27 tonnes up, trailer trucks with a combined self-weight and towing weight from 27 to under 40 tonnes pay a roll of VND1.04 million ($42.7) a month.

The Decree also regulates that the time to calculate road use fee for first-time inspected cars is from the inspection certificate issuance date. As to renovated or function-converted vehicles or those changing the ownership from organization to individual (or vice versa), the rate is calculated from the date of the new registration certificate.

The road use toll is counted by year, month, or car inspection period. The registration unit is responsible for issuing a toll stamp corresponding to the payment time.

For vehicles having an inspection period of no more than one year, the owner pays the toll for the whole period and obtains a corresponding stamp.

As to vehicles with an inspection period of more than one year (18 months, 24 months, and 36 months), the owner must pay annually or for the whole period. In the latter case, the registration unit issues a toll stamp matching up to the inspection period. When the stamp expires, the owner has to register and pay the toll for the next inspection period.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Huong Vuong