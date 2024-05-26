Nearly 4,000 students sit entrance exam of High School for the Gifted

Nearly 4,000 students in Ho Chi Minh City sit the entrance exam of High School for the Gifted (VNUHCM) on May 25.

Students completed the first three compulsory subjects comprising Literature, Math and English for the 10th grade entrance exam for the new school year 2024 – 2025 hosted by the high school under the Ho Chi Minh City National University. On May 26, the candidates continue to take specialized subject exams as registered.

This year, the High School of the Gifted received 3,843 applications for recruitment. Compared with the set target of 595 students for the academic year of 2024 – 2025, the competitive rate is around 1/6.5 (each student would compete against 6.5 others to enter the school).

The High School for the Gifted is the only public high school in Ho Chi Minh City hosting its own 10th-grade entrance exam. Other public high schools in the city will organize the 10th-grade entrance exam on July 6 and July 7 following the schedule of the Municipal Department of Education and Training.

By Minh Quan- Translated by Huyen Huong